46 recoveries, 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

46 recoveries, 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
By KAUZ Team | August 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 46 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,099 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 830 total recoveries, 15,120 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 241 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.

READ: Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There are 20 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, and 46 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Under Investigation = 10 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 3

20 – 29 = 5

30 – 39 = 4

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 2

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 918: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

READ: Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.