Three new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three new offenders at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker. One employee has also recovered.
This brings the total number of offender cases up 24 to with seven of them making recoveries. There have also been 27 employee cases at the prison with nine of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 51 cases so far.
1,138 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 21 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 181,600 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,591 coming back positive. There are 117 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 58,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,935 coming back positive. There are 17 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
