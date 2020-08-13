Vernon College hosting on-site registration to help last minute students

VERNON & WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College will be hosting three days of on-site registration after seeing an increase of applications but lower enrollments due to uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
The first day will be next Tuesday on the Vernon Campus and other two days will be next Wednesday and Thursday at the Century City Center in Wichita Falls.
During the registration, potential students will be able to do the following:
- Take the TSI test if needed
- Speak to an advisor
- Check on the status of their financial aid
- Enroll in available courses
- Pay for class
On-site registration will fulfill the New Student Orientation requirement.
If anyone needs any information, the college will be open from 8:30 a.m 5:30 p.m on all three on-site registration days. Their entire stall will be available to all walk-ins who want to come to the college this fall.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.