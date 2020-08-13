Very hot conditions exist for Thursday & Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we are going to be seeing extremely hot conditions across Texoma we are going to see sunny skies with a high of 105 degrees. We are also going to be humid as well causing the real feel temperatures to be anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. There are several heat advisories and a few heat warnings out there right now. Those will last until this evening but be ready because it wouldn’t surprise me if those continue to over into Friday. The high on Friday is going to be 107 degrees. It wouldn’t surprise me if real feel temperatures reached the 110 mark once again however, there is some good news in the forecast we are tracking a cold front that is going to drop temperatures down into the mid to low 90s going into the beginning of the work week next week. With that cold front we will see some rain chances.