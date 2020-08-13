WFMA hosts Falls Town Players production

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas is hosting two performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde.
The Falls Town Players will be putting on the play for free at the pavilion on Thursday and Friday.
The production starts at 7:15 p.m. and guests are invited early to help draw the chalk set starting at 6 p.m.
The museum will also be open for viewing between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to showcase the pieces that served as inspiration for the production.
Masks are required for the entire performance and it’s recommended to bring a cushion for the pavilion seating.
There are spots with an obstructed view if you’d rather bring your own chair.
Seating is limited to 50 people and must be reserved in advance.
To reserve your seats, email The Falls Town Players at fallstownplayers@gmail.com with the number of seats and which night you wish to attend.
