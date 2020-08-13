Wichita Christian adapts to COVID-19 guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday was the first day of school for many private schools across Texoma, and it was the first day with new COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Wichita Christian School opened its doors for the first time since leaving for spring break in March.
The addition of hand sanitizing stations across the school and smaller class sizes.
"For the first time this year, parents are dropping their students off in the parking lot, waving goodbye, and trusting us," said Courtney Cummings, Elementary Principal at Wichita Christian School.
Since the announcement in March that schools would not be returning to in-person classes until the new school year, the school administration has worked to make the dream of starting in August a reality.
"It has been a long summer of reading CDC guidelines, TAPPS guidelines, and everything else," said Julie Foster, Secondary Principal at Wichita Christian School.
The district has also worked to reassure parents that it is safe to send their children back to the classroom.
"I am so excited and my kids are so excited," said Shari Godo, mother of four. "They are excited to get back into a routine, to see their friends, and back into an environment that keeps them fresh.
In addition to the sanitizing stations, classes are let out one at a time throughout the building, and a sanitation crew comes through once an hour to wipe down doors and commonly touched surfaces.
Masks are also required for anyone not sitting down in class or playing a sport.
As a volunteer with the school, Godo has been able to see the precautions put into practice.
"I've been helping the school in the cafeteria," said Godo. "I've watched the staff go through the training, clean, and sanitize. They have done great."
Julie Foster says she is happy to see a majority of students return for the school year.
"I'm so glad they've decided to come back," said Foster. "We have missed them."
Wichita Christian School is continuing its virtual learning experience for families that are not comfortable returning to school yet.
