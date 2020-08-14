CrashWorks hosts Unicorn STEAM Camp

CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace is hosting a unicorn-themed STEAM Camp on Saturday. (Source: CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace Facebook page)
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace is hosting a unicorn-themed STEAM Camp on Saturday.

Kids from ages six to nine can join the one-day camp to mix science and engineering with sparkles and glitter.

Parents can drop off their kids at 9 a.m. and pick them up at noon.

The camp is free to STEAM members and $35 for non-members.

Please bring a water bottle or change to purchase a water bottle, and wear “art” clothes and closed-toe shoes.

To sign up or buy a ticket, visit the CrashWorks website by clicking here.

