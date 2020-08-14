A few fronts will cool us down this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to be seeing extremely hot conditions across Texoma we are going to see sunny skies with a high of 107 degrees. However we are also going to see the real temperature anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. There are several heat advisories and a few heat warnings out there right now. And those will last until this evening but be ready because it wouldn’t surprise me if those continue to over into Saturday.
