Hometown Pride: Healthcare workers on the front lines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Doctors and nurses have been on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus for months.
This stop on the Hometown Pride Tour shares the story of just some of the heroes of the pandemic.
Nurses and doctors have been a necessity on the front lines during the global pandemic.
“It’s been a learning experience definitely because we’ve never been through this before, so this is different for all of us,” said Nursing Supervisor Heather Green.
Staff at the clinic have worked non-stop for months, fighting the battle against COVID-19.
“It was a little nerve wracking at first, but once we developed everything and everything’s in place it’s gotten a lot smoother,” said Green.
“It’s a trial and like all trials you either, you kind of fold or you get stronger and I feel like here at the Clinics of North Texas we’ve gotten stronger,” said Dr. C.J. Wolinski, of Clinics of North Texas.
Nurse Green shares what’s kept her going through all this.
“The patients and the nurses definitely because the patients are so appreciative of the nurses right now,” said Green. “They understand how hard this is and they have been wonderful. And the nurses on the other hand they understand how hard it is for the patients so just seeing that relationship and everyone working together.”
While Nurse Green says their role as healthcare workers is extremely difficult, it’s also rewarding at the same time to be able to help those truly in need.
“We know that we are putting ourselves in danger every day but that is what we signed up for and we love what we do,” said Green.
