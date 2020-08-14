Hulk is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Team | August 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 5:36 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Hulk.

Hulk is about four and a half months old.

He’s a sweet boy who’s ready to go home with someone as early as Monday.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with more cats and dogs available for adoption.

The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

