The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 29 new recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has five active COVID-19 cases, along with four pending tests. There have been a total of 41 cases in the county along with 36 recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 318 COVID-19 cases with 288 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,737 negative tests. There are 10 tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county has seen 15 recoveries and one pending test.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 31 cases while Jack County has a total of 66 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting 83 total COVID-19 cases. The county has two deaths, six active cases and 76 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 77 COVID-19 cases with 66 recoveries. They have 16 tests currently pending and one death.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 18 active cases for Childress County and one active case for Hardeman County.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 40 negative tests with one test currently pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell County has a total of 51 cases and Knox County has a total of 62.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.