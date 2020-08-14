Local groups bring art back to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Three Wichita Falls groups have joined forces to safely bring art back to the city.
The Wichita Falls Museum of Art, MSU Texas Theater Department, and Falls Town Players have started “Arts on the Pavillion,” which focuses on socially distant and outdoor performances on the Pavillion.
Thursday and Friday, the group performed "The Importance of Being Ernest."
When it was announced "Live at the Lake" would not be returning in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the groups brainstormed ways to perform something to keep art alive.
"The whole reason that I'm involved in the museum world is to see people gather and enjoy the arts," said Tracee Robertson, Director at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.
"You have to kind of think outside the box in the arts," said show director and member of Falls Town Players, Morgan Dailey. "This was a way that kind of forced us to think outside the box."
COVID-19 changed the way the actors performed in the show.
It also changed the way they rehearsed.
“All of our rehearsals used ‘Zoom’,” said Dailey. “The actors were on the internet blocking and all over the place that way. we came together and put it together person to person... but all of our rehearsals were done via the zoom process >
The groups are still sticking to COVID-19 guidelines.
Everyone must be six feet apart, wear a mask, and the max attendance is 50 people.
Art at the Pavillion will continue on the Pavillion throughout the fall.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.