29 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

29 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WXIX photo)
By KAUZ Team | August 14, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 3:51 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 29 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,117 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 859 total recoveries, 15,253 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 229 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.

READ: Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There are 18 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 29 new recoveries to report today. The weekly graphs will be updated on the website by the end of today. Also, a new graph created by the Health District (Active Cases by Day) will be posted to social media. 

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Under Investigation = 2 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 3

Hospitalizations 

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 918: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,015: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition  

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

READ: Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.