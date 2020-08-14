29 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 29 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,117 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 859 total recoveries, 15,253 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 229 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.
There are 18 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 29 new recoveries to report today. The weekly graphs will be updated on the website by the end of today. Also, a new graph created by the Health District (Active Cases by Day) will be posted to social media.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 4 cases
Under Investigation = 2 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 3
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 918: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,015: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
