Sheppard AFB hosts Back-to-School Town Hall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard AFB is hosting a Back-to-School Town Hall about local school districts on Tuesday.
Sheppard AFB will have their School Liaison Officer present, as well as representatives from local school districts.
Parents are invited to ask the representatives back-to-school questions at 6 p.m. in the Sheppard Club Ballroom.
Due to COVID-19 procedures, seating is limited to 70 participants.
To reserve a seat for the Town Hall, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.