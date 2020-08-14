Vernon ISD getting campuses ready for first day of school

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon ISD will be welcoming back 88-percent of its students in-person on Monday, and with that comes some new rules to make sure they stay safe.
“It’s going to be different than any first day ever,” said Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Campuses across Vernon ISD will look a bit different this year. At McCord Elementary, neon tape shows students where to stand when in the hall and water fountains have been shut down. In the cafeteria, seats have been taped off so that students do not sit next to or in front of one another while eating.
“We’re going to do our best to keep your students spread apart in the classrooms as much as possible, and also keep them in the classrooms as much as possible,” said Darren Harvick, the principal at McCord Elementary.
Each campus had to create their plan for how to bring students back safely but had to overall follow some basic guidelines.
Bell schedules have been staggered to avoid overcrowding in hallways. The middle school will have six lunch periods, two for each grade level. At the high school, sophomores will now be allowed to leave the campus for lunch. Everything will be cleaned after every period.
“Desktops, greaseboards or chalkboards, doorknobs,” Superintendent Byrd elaborated, “anything that there are high traffic areas, we’re going to clean that.”
Despite all of the new rules, campus leaders know it’s not perfect and things could change in an instant.
“This school year is going to be a lot of monitor and adjust,” said Harvick.
“We understand that [parents are] nervous,” added Superintendent Byrd, “I’m a parent, I’m nervous, and we made the best decision for our child which was to send him back to school.”
“Hopefully we’ll have a great start and hopefully we’ll have a full school year without any interruptions,” said Harvick.
