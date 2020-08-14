WF seeing sales tax revenue increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cities across Texoma are seeing a jump in sales tax revenue, including Wichita Falls, even with the impact the Coronavirus continues to have on the economy.
The latest figures from the state of Texas show the city seeing nearly a 7.5% increase over last year.
For some shops in town they have seen pretty good business the last few months.
“Since we’ve reopened, the past couple of months have been record setting months,” Kelly Jackson, one vendor at Alley Cat said.
Jackson adds they’ve had a mix of returning customers and a new crowd discovering the shop.
For Collective Coffee, they are still going strong, making it by one cup of joe at a time.
“The last few months our sales have definitely been at least the same or and if not in some instances higher,” Darion Ryan Roberts, the company’s director of culture said.
Roberts explains back in March they did choose to close for a short period before reopening, adding safety guidelines to their normal day to day. The pandemic has not stopped their long term goal of opening a location of their own. Currently you can find them inside Jameson’s Flowers.
“It’s not going to look the same in the fall when we open brick and mortar shop as if the disease wasn’t a thing,” Roberts said.
But while some are seeing success, COVID-19′s meant other businesses like bars and event centers are still struggling with still no solid guidance on when they can open their doors.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.