WFPD warns of local phone scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam affecting the community.
Some Wichita Falls residents have been receiving calls from someone posing as a WFPD officer to demand warrant payment in the form of iTunes gift cards.
WFPD officers will never call to demand payment for any reason.
If you receive a call like this, do not give the caller any personal or financial information.
If you have already received a call and did give out your information, you can report it to the WFPD by calling (940) 761-7792.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.