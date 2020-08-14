WFPD warns of local phone scam

The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam affecting the community. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | August 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 2:50 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam affecting the community.

Some Wichita Falls residents have been receiving calls from someone posing as a WFPD officer to demand warrant payment in the form of iTunes gift cards.

WFPD officers will never call to demand payment for any reason.

If you receive a call like this, do not give the caller any personal or financial information.

If you have already received a call and did give out your information, you can report it to the WFPD by calling (940) 761-7792.

