Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

It’s not clear why testing has fallen off in the U.S., even as many areas of the country are still experiencing serious outbreaks. Health experts suspect some Americans, jaded by images of long testing lines and the possibility of results taking a week or longer, are deciding not to bother unless they’re ill. Others have suggested that mixed messages about the disease — like President Donald Trump’s recent false claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases are harmless — could deter people from seeking tests.