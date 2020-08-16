The community comes together to celebrate the life of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kaleb Honea a 16-year- old Rider High School student who died of complications from a car accident last month, was honored at The Warehouse in Downtown Wichita Falls.
Tables were covered in family photos of Kaleb along with a few personal items, like his backpack, football helmet and jersey.
There was food, music and even a place where guest could write a special farewell message to Kaleb and his family.
“Kaleb he never did anything nice expecting anything in return he did it because he wanted to do it he would spend his last little bit of money taking care of someone else that’s just who he was.” said Amanda Bolding Kaleb’s Mother
Mostly people came to share their memories of Kaleb, comfort one another, and remember the boy who put a light in so many lives.
