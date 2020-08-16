Local business helps kids headed back to school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Benita Koranteng, owner of Third Level Coaching, Consulting, and Mediation Services, decided to help families provide school supplies for their kids for this upcoming school year.
“It’s not just about yourself it’s about other families and children and me as an addition to being a business owner and minister I’m also a nurse so at the end of the day it’s about helping your fellow man.” said Benita Koranteng organizer of Young Minds Matter Back Prep & Safety First back to school event.
The usually school items were given away to every child who showed up, which now include face masks and disinfectant wipes.
Although the supplies were free parents could offer a $8.00 or $20.00 donation, for a chance to win their child a new backpack, reading light or a $100 back to school shopping spree.
Koranteng says all proceeds made from the event will go towards helping even more children in the future.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.