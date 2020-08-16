MSU Texas Mustangs move- in for the first time in months

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas students finally get to move back on campus after months of being home and doing online learning, due to COVID-19.
However this year’s check-in process looked a little different, with move-in spread over the course of five days instead of one.
Students were asked to sign up for check-in times online to decrease the number of foot traffic and spread of the virus on campus,
They also went through several check points in the Clarke Student Center atrium like COVID-19 screenings, receiving dorm keys and taking school ID photos.
“Nearly everyone who has come into check in already had their face coverings we didn’t have to do alot of asking folks to put those on and it’s really been great to see because i think it’s a reflection of the fact that we’ve got some great students who really want to be here.” said Kristi Schulte Director of Residence Life and Housing at MSU Texas.
Changes don’t stop at check-in day, students will also not be allowed any overnight guests, as well as having to wear face masks anytime they leave their rooms this semester.
MSU Texas Residence Life has also hired additional cleaning staff to ensure high traffic areas and surfaces prone to lots of touching can be sanitized throughout the day.
Along with having forty-eight unassigned apartment style room in case any students contract COVID-19, and need to be isolated on campus.
For more information visit MSU Texas website.
