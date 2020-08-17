Archer City asking residents to conserve water due to power failure

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City is asking residents to strictly conserve water due to a power failure at the raw intake system at Lake Kickapoo.
Water will not be able to be transmitted to Archer City until power is restored.
Archer City officials say water should only be used for cooking, bathing and sanitation purposes at this time.
They’re asking residents not to draw up extra water because it will deplete their water supply that’s on hand.
The Oncor Outage Map is showing there’s an outage near Lake Kickapoo affecting at least 192 residents that was caused by equipment failure. The estimated restoration time is 11 p.m.
There’s also another outage west of Archer City that’s affecting at least 154 residents. The cause is still under investigation but the estimated restoration is set at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.