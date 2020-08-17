Cinemark in Wichita Falls reopening next Tuesday

Movie theaters have been closed for about five months now due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Cinemark Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | August 17, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 5:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Cinemark movie theater in Wichita Falls will be reopening next Tuesday with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Movie theaters have been closed for about five months now due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the precautions include:

  • High-touch areas thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes
    • Concession stands, kitchens, restaurants, bars, restrooms, door handles, handrails, self-ticketing kiosks, box-office countertops, etc.
  • Auditoriums disinfected every morning
  • Seats sanitized before every movie
  • Increased fresh-air rate
  • Mandatory PPE for employees
  • Reduced capacity and staggered seating
  • Contact-less ticketing
  • Mandatory face masks for guests

For the full list of safety precautions and other theater openings, click here.

