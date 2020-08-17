Cinemark in Wichita Falls reopening next Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Cinemark movie theater in Wichita Falls will be reopening next Tuesday with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Movie theaters have been closed for about five months now due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the precautions include:
- High-touch areas thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes
- Concession stands, kitchens, restaurants, bars, restrooms, door handles, handrails, self-ticketing kiosks, box-office countertops, etc.
- Auditoriums disinfected every morning
- Seats sanitized before every movie
- Increased fresh-air rate
- Mandatory PPE for employees
- Reduced capacity and staggered seating
- Contact-less ticketing
- Mandatory face masks for guests
