The community gathers to pray for those heading back to school

Parents stood on the steps of campuses across Wichita Falls to say words of encouragement for the upcoming school year

Students, parents, and grandparents stood on the steps of campuses across Wichita Falls to pray as they prepare for the school year (Source: kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman | August 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:12 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The First United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls held it’s fourth annual WFISD Prayer Walk, where church members lead groups in prayer on every campus in the city.

“It’s terrifying I know for a lot of these teachers and parents as well and just to know that the community supports them in both practical and spiritual ways has to uplift them.” said Kim English Director of Children’s Ministry First United Methodist Church.

With COVID-19 causing lots of uncertainty and anxiety for students and teachers, WFISD did give parents the option to continue to have their children learn online or return back to a classroom setting.

School officially starts back for all WFISD students on Thursday August 20, 2020.

