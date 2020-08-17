Eight new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Seven new employees and one new offender at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker. One employee has also recovered.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 34 with 10 of them recovering. There have also been 25 offender cases at the prison with nine of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 59 cases so far.
1,015 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 17 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 181,700 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,710 coming back positive. There are 122 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 58,500 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,040 coming back positive. There are 19 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
