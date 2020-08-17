Isolated showers are possible Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we are going to continue the rain chances. We have a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms lasting throughout the day today however there is good news we won’t see temperatures quite as hot as we saw over the last couple of days. Yesterday we saw triple digits once again, that is before we had storms come through last night. However we will not be anticipating anything like we saw yesterday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are the only thing that we are going to be expecting for today. The high for today will be 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies but there is that isolated chance for showers. Then after that we will stay dry for the majority of the week however we could see it and isolated shower or two possibly Friday night going into Saturday.