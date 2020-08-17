The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 19 new recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has five active COVID-19 cases, and no pending tests currently. There have been a total of 41 cases in the county along with 36 recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 324 COVID-19 cases with 295 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,778 negative tests. There are nine tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county has seen 16 recoveries and no pending tests currently.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 33 cases while Jack County has a total of 99 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting 83 total COVID-19 cases. The county has two deaths, six active cases and 76 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 78 COVID-19 cases.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 17 active cases for Childress County and no active cases for Hardeman County currently.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The extra death is being attributed to someone who tested and died outside of the county but who’s last address was in Throckmorton, as COVID-19 death counts are now counted from death certificates.
The county has also seen 40 negative tests with one test currently pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell County has a total of 52 cases and Knox County has a total of 62.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
