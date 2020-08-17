32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,149

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 19 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,149 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 878 total recoveries, 15,378 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 239 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 11 cases
Close Contact = 8 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Under Investigation = 9 cases
Travel = 1 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 5
30 – 39 = 6
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 7
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 4
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,049: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,117:C 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,124: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,133: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,134: 50 - 59, stable condition
