New names on November ballot for Wichita Falls ballot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are some new names on the November ballot for Wichita Falls city council and mayor.
Nine people will be running to take their positions on the city council, seats for district 3, 4, 5 and the mayor’s seat is up for grabs too.
For the mayoral seat, two term incumbent Stephen Santellana will go up against businessman Kevin Hunter and Big Brother’s James Huling.
“Being able to take what I’ve learned in my businesses and apply those to the city of Wichita Falls, being able to work with councilors, being able to work with our staff, you need someone in this position that’s not going to fight Wichitans but is going to work with them in order to progress us into the future,” Mayor Santellana said.
“I’ll watch out for their buyers like they are buying. If it don’t make sense I’m going to have that big red x come up on those city council meetings,” Hunter said. “It is not going to be the status quo and it ain’t going to be the good ole boys because if you know me the good ole boy system don’t work with me.”
“I don’t own a big corporation or big bank or anything like that, i’m here for the people and i’m actually here to want to make some changes here in Wichita and for the best for the citizens of Wichita Falls,” Huling said.
In district 3, incumbent Jeff Browning will face community leader Mel Martinez.
“I’ve got investment in this city, I want to continue to see the city grow,” Browning said. “District 3 is a pretty small district. A lot of important people live in that district, a lot of people that want to see the city grow, and I want to help do what they want”
“I will bring forward a perspective that can share a lived experience of being different in a world that doesn’t necessarily like much difference and how we can work together, and how difference isn’t bad,” Martinez said.
In District 4, incumbent Tim Brewer goes against Jason Hester, the owner of the arcade ‘The Deep End’.
“I just want them to know that I will be there for them and if they text me or call me or email me I listen to that and that’s how I make my decision in voting,” Brewer said.
“We have a huge younger population from MSU and the Air Force tech school guys that there is not a lot for them to do so lets get some stuff for them to do while they are here and if they like it enough when the get out of the Air Force, when they graduate college, they may stay here and grow the population,” Hester said.
In district five, incumbent Steve Jackson is seeking reelection and will be facing Tom Taylor.
“I have been involved in district five and throughout the community here in various activities through the years and it’s just a great place, I’m fully retired now so it’s time to take on another career,” Tom Taylor said.
We reached out to Steve Jackson for this story but have not yet heard back.
Elections will be held November 3rd.
