One new MSU Texas staff member tests positive for COVID-19

One new MSU Texas staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Midwestern State University reports one new staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Team | August 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers at MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers at MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 13 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Monday just after 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of six faculty/staff members and seven students. There are currently two active student cases and one active staff case.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

READ: MSU Texas related stories:

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.