Power outages affecting residents across Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Oncor Outage Map is showing at least 2,000 residents in the Wichita Falls area are still experiencing power outages due to the storms that came through Sunday night.
The estimated restoration times in Wichita Falls vary by area, with the earliest being 4 p.m. and the latest being 11 p.m.
Oncor is listing most of the power outage causes as being due to vegetation or wild life.
There’s an outage near Lake Kickapoo affecting at least 192 residents that was caused by equipment failure. The estimated restoration time is 11 p.m.
There’s another outage west of Archer City that’s affecting at least 154 residents. The cause is still under investigation but the estimated restoration is set at 1 p.m.
At least 154 residents are also being affected by power outages in Jolly, with the estimated restoration time being between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.