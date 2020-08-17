Public Health District releases rodent advisory

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website has detailed information on how to accomplish these three steps. If you have a persistent issue, it may require you to work with a licensed pesticide applicator to implement integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. When cleaning up after a rodent infestation, ensure the area is well ventilated. Stirring up dust by sweeping or vacuuming up droppings, urine, or nesting materials may expose you to disease.