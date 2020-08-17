Residents fight to keep East Side legacy alive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Local Wichita Falls artists gathered on the site of what was once The Isis Theater on the East Side, to bring awareness and inspiration to it’s residents, through art.
The Isis Theater was built back in the 1950′s by a podiatrist Dr. Anne Elizabeth Davis Roark, to bring not only movies but African American artistry to the East Side.
Not only was it a theater, it also served as a clinic for African American airman, serving at Sheppard Air Force Base who had nowhere to go for medical attention.
The Wichita Falls Historical Commission has already worked to provide a plaque on The Isis Theater describing Dr. Roark’s legacy but residents still want to see more.
“I read about her and The Isis Theater and I was astounded and I was like I want more stories about all of Wichita Falls not just a small group.” said Jessica Odom an MSU Texas student and artist.
Jessica along with Kylie Shayne, another artist who was also at the site, hope to continue to work with The Wichita Falls Historical Commission to eventually get a statue of Dr. Roark placed on the grounds of the theater.
For more information on The Isis Theater and Dr. Roark visit The Wichita Falls Historical Commission’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.