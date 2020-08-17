Time is running out to complete the 2020 Census

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is drawing nearer.
As of Aug. 17, Wichita County is only at a 61.6% self-response rate while the city of Wichita Falls is at a 60.5% self-response rate.
The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce says the city would lose an estimated $20,000 per person not counted over the next decade.
Losing that money would cause the city’s education resources, health care programs, infrastructure and much more to be underfunded.
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Sept. 30 and getting counted only takes about 5-10 minutes.
