Time is running out to complete the 2020 Census

Time is running out to complete the 2020 Census
The Census can be filled out online within less than 5 minutes, according to the bureau. (Source: KLTV)
By KAUZ Team | August 17, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 2:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is drawing nearer.

As of Aug. 17, Wichita County is only at a 61.6% self-response rate while the city of Wichita Falls is at a 60.5% self-response rate.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce says the city would lose an estimated $20,000 per person not counted over the next decade.

Losing that money would cause the city’s education resources, health care programs, infrastructure and much more to be underfunded.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Sept. 30 and getting counted only takes about 5-10 minutes.

To fill out your Census online, click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.