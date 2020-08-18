Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Burkburnett Bulldogs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For today’s Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview we’re heading to Burkburnett, where the Bulldogs will be entering their 4th season under head coach Jason Meng.
The Bulldogs look to make a playoff run this season for the first time since 2015.
“I just think it’s the right type of kids we have,” said head coach Jason Meng. “We’ve had great kids all along, but these kids have been with me for four years.”
Depth will be an advantage for the Bulldogs, with a deep offensive line and plenty of size up front and on both sides of the ball.
“We played a lot of young kids last year and this year they’ve matured a little bit,” said coach Meng. “So we are experienced and we bring back a lot of guys with depth purposes.”
The Bulldogs bring back that experience with three-year starters at quarterback and receiver.
“We changed a lot of stuff on offense so if they get a push, we will all get a push, so it just starts with them,” said senior quarterback Mason Duke. “If we follow them, we’ll be good.”
“We have a lot of young guys stepping up to the big roles that they played last year but might not have been ready for,” said senior Brady Biner.
For the Bulldogs, execution of fundamentals will be key to the team’s development. “At the end of the day that’s what matters the most cause if small things aren’t right then nothing is going to be right,” said Duke.
“I think the hard work we’ve been putting in is going to make a big difference, and the change in the offense it’s something we’ve been kind of wanting to do I think,” said Biner.
