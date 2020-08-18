Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: City View Mustangs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We wrap up class 3A coverage with a look at the City View Mustangs.
After losing some key offensive players from last season, City View Head Coach Rudy Hawkins says right now their skill players are the best they've ever been.
“We need to come in with some younger guys and develop up front,” said Hawkins. “If we can do that then we have potential to be better than we were last year.”
City View went 9-3 in 2019 under Coach Hawkins who is entering his 15th season with the Mustangs.
They bring back their starting quarterback and one of their top team leaders Isaiah Marks.
“Most of our skill kids are seniors and we know what it’s like to have losing and winning seasons,” said Marks. “So, I think the biggest part will just be us being together and play one game at a time and actually work hard every week.”
“We came up here early in the mornings, late at nights, every day just really worked on being better football players,” said Marks.
On the defensive end, the Mustangs are as physical as ever.
They return junior Jordain Durham, an All-State inside linebacker who had over 155 tackles in the 2019 season.
“I think last season’s defense pressured and pumped the defense this year to be more active and have excitement for the game,” said Durham.
Aggressiveness will have to make up for inexperience for the Mustangs this season, but Coach Hawkins says the leadership on the team will make a big difference.
“A lot of these kids it will be their first year to play varsity football, so the speed of the game is going to be faster for some of those kids,” said Hawkins.
