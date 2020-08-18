Enrollment now open for Dexter Homeschool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dexter learning has launched Dexter Homeschool as a new program available for students for the 2020-21 school year.
Classes begin online on Aug. 24 and enrollment is now open.
The new program will only have 500 students and about a third of the available spots have already been filled.
The deadline to register is at midnight on Aug. 23.
Students enrolled in Dexter Homeschool will gain access to the following to aid in their learning experience:
- Unlimited live-stream courses
- Graded tasks
- Instructor office hours
- An AI learning assisstant
Parents will have access to the Parent Portal to stay up-to-date on their child’s course progress and grades.
To register or to find more information about the program, click here.
