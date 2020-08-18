Ft. Worth woman killed in Clay Co. crash

JOLLY, Texas (TNN) - A woman from Ft. Worth was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Clay County involving a train.
Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said the driver of the car, identified as Destiny Raye Wilson, 21, was travelling through Jolly with two passengers.
Wilson reportedly drove onto the right shoulder of US 287 and over-corrected her steering which caused the car to skid into a ditch on the side of the road.
The car rolled several times, throwing Wilson from the car.
The car then continued moving and struck a train moving along the side of the highway.
Both passengers were transported to the hospital and were later released. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
