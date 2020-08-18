Hotter’N Hell Hundred gearing up for virtual ride

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is coming up soon.
The annual bike ride will still be going on this year even if it does look a little different.
It’s going to be virtual this year because of COVID-19 precautions and the race will get underway in just a little more than a week.
“Just about everybody by this time of the year knows that Hotter’N Hell Hundred has gone virtual for this year because of COVID-19,” said Chip Filer, HHH executive director. “It was something we really felt bad about but we felt it was best for the community and for the athletes.”
Those who still want to participate this year have the chance to do it from their own town.
“They can do it on the day that they pick, the time they pick and if they want to do it all at once, they can do it all at once or they can split it up,” said Filer.
