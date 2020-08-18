Junior League of WF helps women with Pink Pantry initiative

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mackenzie Smead and Tessa Yates joined Brian Shrull to talk about the Junior League of Wichita Falls.
Texoma Gives is a huge fundraiser in the Wichita Falls area and the Junior League has created a new initiative: the Pink Pantry.
The goal of Pink Pantry is to provide feminine products to women in WFISD schools.
They’ve learned that one in four women will miss school, work or events due to not having period supplies.
The Junior League has started to collect small cosmetic bags to fill with pads, a hand wipe, hair tie and a mini-deodorant. They were able to give out bags to all of the WFISD elementary, middle and high schools.
If you would like to help the Junior League of Wichita Falls, you can donate to them on Sept. 10 during Texoma Gives or you can head over to their website by clicking here.
The Junior League of Wichita Falls is a diverse and dynamic group of talented women who share a common desire to improve the quality of life in Wichita Falls. For over 40 years, members have taken the lead in identifying needs and developing collaborative partnerships for community enrichment.
