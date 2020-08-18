Low humidity will help us feel better Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to be drying out. We have lost our rain chances for the next couple of days and we will stay dry. However temperatures look to be below average for the next couple of days. The high for today is going to be 95 degrees with sunny skies this morning however by this afternoon we’ll see a few clouds start to roll in from the north. We will have the winds out of the Northeast at about 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have a low of 65 degrees with mostly clear skies. Then going into Wednesday temperatures look to be coolest for the next 7 days with only a high of 90 degrees. After that temperature starts to rise to 92 degrees on Thursday then we’ll have a hive about 94 on Friday. Then Friday night we have rain chances however we will dry out in time for the weekend.