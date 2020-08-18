14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,163

By KAUZ Team | August 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 6:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 18 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,163 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 896 total recoveries, 15,474 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 235 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 0

50 – 59 = 5

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,063: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,124: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,133: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,134: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

