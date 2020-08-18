14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,163

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 18 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,163 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 896 total recoveries, 15,474 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 235 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 2 cases
Close Contact = 6 cases
Community Spread = 1 cases
Under Investigation = 5 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 0
50 – 59 = 5
60 – 69 = 0
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 957: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,063: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,124: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,133: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,134: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
