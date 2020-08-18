Suspect in custody after Monday night motorcycle chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One suspect is in custody after a Monday night motorcycle chase.
Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said Robert Wiest was speeding on U.S. 287 north of Jolly.
Troopers tried to pull him over until Wiest reportedly rode into a residential area where the motorcycle was damaged and stopped.
He was charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance more than four grams but less than 200 grams.
His total bond was set at $28,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
