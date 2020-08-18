Suspect in custody after Monday night motorcycle chase

By KAUZ Team | August 18, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:36 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One suspect is in custody after a Monday night motorcycle chase.

Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said Robert Wiest was speeding on U.S. 287 north of Jolly.

Robert Wiest (Source: Wichita County Jail)

Troopers tried to pull him over until Wiest reportedly rode into a residential area where the motorcycle was damaged and stopped.

He was charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance more than four grams but less than 200 grams.

His total bond was set at $28,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.

