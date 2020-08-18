Three new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One new employee and two new offenders at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 35 with 11 of them recovering. There have also been 27 offender cases at the prison with nine of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 62 cases so far.
1,238 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 20 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 181,800 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,756 coming back positive. There are 122 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 58,700 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,059 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
