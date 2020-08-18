Two Altus Public Schools students test positive for COVID-19

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools announced Tuesday two of their students tested positive for COVID-19 after the school day on Monday.
The two school sites involved are Altus Early Childhood Center and Altus Primary School.
APS is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to follow Oklahoma State Department of Health Guidance.
All staff and parents of students who have been in close contact of three feet or less for more than 15 minutes at a time will be notified by the end of the day Tuesday.
Due to privacy laws, information about students and staff will not be shared.
All Altus Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday.
