United Family raises over $100K for March of Dimes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The United Family and its customers raised over $100K for March of Dimes through a scan-tag campaign that started on July 1 at United Family locations in Texas and New Mexico.
March of Dimes is the leading non-profit dedicated to improving the health of moms and babies.
During the campaign, customers had the option to add a $1 donation to their purchases to contribute to March of Dimes.
The United Family stores include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos.
More than $1.2 million has been raised for March of Dimes since 2001 by the United Family and its customers.
Here are the final campaign results from across The United Family teams:
- Lubbock/South Plains area
- $17,821.29
- Amarillo/Panhandle area
- $20,924.72
- Abilene & San Angelo area
- $13,406.48
- Permian Basin
- $4,164.51
- DFW & Wichita Falls area
- $15,865.09
- New Mexico
- $31,225.49
The exact total the United Family and its customers raised is $103,407.
