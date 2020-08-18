United Family raises over $100K for March of Dimes

By KAUZ Team | August 18, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 12:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The United Family and its customers raised over $100K for March of Dimes through a scan-tag campaign that started on July 1 at United Family locations in Texas and New Mexico.

March of Dimes is the leading non-profit dedicated to improving the health of moms and babies.

During the campaign, customers had the option to add a $1 donation to their purchases to contribute to March of Dimes.

The United Family stores include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos. 

More than $1.2 million has been raised for March of Dimes since 2001 by the United Family and its customers.

Here are the final campaign results from across The United Family teams:

  • Lubbock/South Plains area
    • $17,821.29
  • Amarillo/Panhandle area
    • $20,924.72
  • Abilene & San Angelo area
    • $13,406.48
  • Permian Basin
    • $4,164.51
  • DFW & Wichita Falls area
    • $15,865.09         
  • New Mexico
    • $31,225.49

The exact total the United Family and its customers raised is $103,407.

