WF city council plans to keep current tax rate for 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls city council is moving forward to keep the tax rate the same for next year.
Councilors on Tuesday each gave their intentions to adopt the same tax rate we have now for. It’s one of the next steps in planning out next years budget which has been slashed by about five percent or just under $10 million.
Each councilor and the mayor was in favor of keeping the rate of about 76 cents per 100 dollars of land value the same, except district five councilor Steve Jackson
“It looks like right now we are going to hold the line on taxes, meaning we give the citizens a little break for this COVID-19 epidemic which meaning for us to hold the tax rate means we had to cut a lot of things,” said Mayor Stephen Santellana.
City manager Daren Leiker adds lowering the tax rate below what we have now would mean deeper budget cuts and layoffs for the police and fire departments.
“I don’t believe the public will realize or notice service level reductions but if you cut [$1.4 million] out of the general fund budget they certainly will,” said Leiker.
“We’re not saying because of COVID we are raising your tax rate, we said look, we realize you’re hurting as well,” Leiker said. “We are going to keep it the same even though other revenue sources have declined.”
Santellana adds some of the was the city was able to cut costs to help balance the budget without raising taxes.
“Hiring freezes, we had to look at every department and tell them you are not going to get more money, we need you to accept less money and we are able to do that so hopefully the citizens can appreciate that we put that 0.76 and we didn’t raise it one cent,” said Santellana.
Other matters discussed Tuesday include two bids for public works projects that moved forward: one for the sewer system and one for lift station number five. The city council is also applying for a TxDOT grant for the police department to help with traffic safety.
The health department will also get funding for new computers to be used by case managers tracking the spread of COVID-19.
Looking ahead, the city council will meet Sept. 1 to hold a public hearing and consider adopting the tax rate for 2021.
