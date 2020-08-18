WF police need help identifying Atwoods burglary suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing Atwoods on Loop 11 early Tuesday morning.
Both suspects can be seen in the following pictures attempting to break into a safe.
If you have any information, you can contact detectives at (940) 761-7762 or call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers anonymously at (940) 322-9888.
When calling, be sure to reference case #20-080784.
