WFISD calls for November bond election, $290 mil for two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD will officially hold a bond election this November. The district is asking for $290 million to build two new high schools, intended to be ready by the 2024 school year.
The bond will be split up into two different propositions: one for over $276 million for the land and buildings, and another for $13-million for the athletic facilities. Both will need to pass in order for the high schools to be built.
Architects presented photos to the school board on Monday night of what the inside of those high schools might look like. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said a lot of the emphasis has been on making sure the schools can last 125 years if they need to and said he feels what was presented is able to do that.
“Coming to that culmination is satisfying, that we finally got here,” he said, “we’re now going to present a package to present to anybody who wants to hear about it.”
With the bond election comes a possible increase in property taxes by $0.32. Board members expressed their concern over this, but both Superintendent Kuhrt and Board President Elizabeth Yeager said despite the pandemic they believe now is the best time to still call for a bond election and begin the process of getting new facilities. They said interest rates are the lowest they’ve ever been, and despite a pandemic, the board needs to focus on the future of the district.
November 3rd is Election Day, and Superintendent Kuhrt said up until that day, the district will be holding town halls and meeting with community members so they have the chance to look at the design concepts and read over the proposals themselves before voting on such a large bond.
