WFISD tech support line now open
WFISD now has a tech support line to help parents and students learning from home. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | August 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 4:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD now has a tech support line to help parents and students learning from home.

The WFISD Technology Department is available to aid in logging into Chromebooks, using Google Classroom and to answer any other questions that might come up about the technology.

The line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

For your WFISD tech support needs, just call (940) 235-4333.

